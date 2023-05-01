Woman in March crash in east valley dies from injuries

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash in the east valley in March has died from her injuries.

According to a Las Vegas police media release, the collision occurred on March 8 at approximately 12:22 p.m. at the intersection of S. Nellis Blvd. and E. Tropicana Ave. The victim was traveling east when another vehicle traveling south ran a red light for “an unknown reason.”

Medical personnel transported the 40-year-old woman to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle was also taken there and treated for minor injuries.

According to LVMPD, the victim in critical condition died from her injuries on April 27 at Henderson Hospital. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

