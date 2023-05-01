Pop-up produce stands return to Las Vegas with affordable, locally grown items

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District announced Monday that just in time for spring, pop-up produce stands will return to Las Vegas.

According to SNHD, the pop-up produce stands offer “increased access to affordable, locally grown, organic fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Officials say that six produce stands, which are open to everyone, are scheduled throughout 2023 at the Bonneville Transit Center in Las Vegas, starting in early May.

SNHD notes that customers may use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit or credit cards at the pop-up stands.

“The pop-up stands can play a role in addressing the problem of food insecurity in Southern Nevada. According to Three Square, nearly 350,000 people in Clark County are food insecure, meaning they are unable to access or afford enough nutritious food for their overall health and well-being,” SNHD said in the release.

Located at 101 E. Bonneville Avenue, the six pop-up produce stands will be offered on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, December 5

SNHD says the produce stands will be open from noon until 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

Officials said that last year’s sales resulted in over 5,200 pounds of produce sold and $6,955 in total sales, with over 20% of total sales from SNAP/EBT transactions.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.