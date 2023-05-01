Phoenix student gets accepted to 4 Ivy League schools; announces pick on National Decision Day

It's National Decision Day across the U.S. as students make decisions about their next academic steps!
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s National Decision Day, meaning that students from across America are about to make some life-altering decisions about the future of their academic journey.

One student from Betty Fairfax named Alani Goins came to Good Morning, Arizona, to talk about her experience being accepted into 4 separate Ivy League schools: Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Brown. While on the show, she announced her decision to attend Harvard University!

Goins said she plans to study psychology on a pre-med track with hopes to own her own psychiatry office. She plans to study mental illnesses, psychoanalysis, and other techniques to bring others the help that they need.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

