Nevada State Police investigate fatal crash on I-15 mile marker 60
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving an overturned commercial dump truck that was hauling gravel.
At around 2 p.m. Monday, the truck overturned in the northbound I-15 and mile marker 60, about six miles north of the Speedway exit.
It is not known why the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel and the driver, a man, was not wearing a seatbelt so he was partially ejected.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
As of 3:50 p.m., one lane of travel was open.
