Nevada State Police investigate fatal crash on I-15 mile marker 60

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving an overturned commercial dump truck that was hauling gravel.

At around 2 p.m. Monday, the truck overturned in the northbound I-15 and mile marker 60, about six miles north of the Speedway exit.

It is not known why the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel and the driver, a man, was not wearing a seatbelt so he was partially ejected.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of 3:50 p.m., one lane of travel was open.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.