Meeting sparks confusion about Windsor Park relocation plan

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Built in the 1960′s, the foundation of Windsor Park in North Las Vegas started to sink in the 1980′s, and in the early 1990′s, the neighborhood was deemed unsafe.

For decades since, the 90 families who remain in Windsor Park have been left with unstable grounds, unkept lots, and an uncertain future.

“One great asset that communities of color can have is a home, and they are being barred from growing wealth on that property, and from that property being passed down in a condition that would sustain a future generation,” said Senator Dina Neal.

Neal is trying to clear the path with a bill that would move those families to affordable housing elsewhere while keeping the community together.

The plan seemed to be on track for those homes to be built on a 73-acre lot just 2 miles from Windsor Park, as part of a 270-unit affordable housing project.

But after confusion at the joint finance meeting Saturday, Neal says it’s unclear if the project will move forward at that location.

“Why did the City of North Las Vegas turn in a letter to the legislature saying that they were not going to allocate 80 million dollars to buy this land, but all of the documentation said otherwise?” said Neal

Sen. Neal said she’s waiting for documentation to clarify where the process stands with the city of North Las Vegas.

“But at the end of the day, I’m still going to pursue other land in the meantime because I’m not going to leave the families hanging,” said Neal.

Neal said the other locations she’s now considering are privately-owned, not by the city of North Las Vegas.

