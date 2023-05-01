Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Martinsville, W.Va. (Gray) – Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. This week, he’s covering the fentanyl crisis, traveling to West Virginia, the state with the most fatal overdoses in the nation per capita. Peter speaks to a grieving mother who lost her son to fentanyl, an EMT and the director of a sober living organization.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway...
Exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: Man shot in street in west valley
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 dead, 2 hurt in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Fire at Horseshoe Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2023.
Clark County FD responds to high-rise fire at Horseshoe Casino
Rattlesnakes have begun to emerge due to warmer temperatures
Watch your step: Rattlesnake season heats up in Southern Nevada

Latest News

Report: Hells Angels shoot Vagos motorcycle members on a highway near Las Vegas.
Some charges cut in Las Vegas-area Hells Angels freeway gunfire case
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Police: Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors before robbing them
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
FILE - Mylissa Farmer stands for a portrait at her home in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 28, 2022. In...
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension