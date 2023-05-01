Lee Canyon announces ski resort open for ‘bonus spring session’ in May
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who aren’t quite ready to pack away their ski and snowboard gear just yet are in luck.
Lee Canyon announced that the ski resort will remain open for a “bonus spring session” in May.
According to Lee Canyon, the ski season has been “extended again” and the area will be open from May 5-7.
Lee Canyon noted that it hasn’t seen May skiing since the 2010-11 season.
Officials note the Friday through Sunday opening will be for Bluebird only.
