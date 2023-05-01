Las Vegas police say 27-year-old motorcyclist killed in central valley crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday night in the central valley.

According to Las Vegas police, the fatal motorcycle versus truck crash occurred at about 11:16 p.m. Friday on South Decatur Boulevard south of Doe Avenue.

In a news release, police said evidence at the scene, witness statements and video surveillance indicated a 2022 Dodge Ram truck was northbound on Decatur Boulevard in the left-most travel lane approaching Doe Avenue.

Police said a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob was traveling northbound Decatur Boulevard in the left-most travel lane approaching the Dodge Ram at a high rate of speed when the front of the motorcycle struck the rear of the Dodge.

According to LVMPD, the Harley-Davidson rider was ejected from the motorcycle. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the rider deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Dodge, who remained at the collision scene and reported minor injuries, showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

LVMPD said the motorcyclist’s death marked the 41st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments Collision Investigation Section.

