Las Vegas police allege man killed by roommate over drug dispute

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man who allegedly killed his roommate during an argument on Sunday over narcotics.

Police responded to the area of the 6500 block of Bannock Way at around 6:38 p.m. for a reported shooting.

They found a man suffering a gunshot wound who was taken to UMC and later pronounced deceased.

John Rao, 63, was arrested and charged with open murder. Investigators believe Rao and the man had been arguing over narcotics when Rao shot the man.

Rao was being held without bond Monday. His next court date has not been set as of Monday afternoon.

