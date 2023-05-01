‘I lost everything’: Recovering addict shares story of hope, helping others in Las Vegas

America DePasquale is sharing her addiction recovery journey in hopes of helping others.
America DePasquale is sharing her addiction recovery journey in hopes of helping others.(FOX5)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On any given day, hundreds of people live out of sight in a network of tunnels that run below the shining lights of Las Vegas.

Some of those individuals are struggling with drug addiction or mental health problems.

America DePasquale, who once lived in the tunnels, is now helping others climb out.

“When I think of my life now, I am just extremely grateful, very humble to be even sitting here at this moment,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale is now 15 months sober.

“I am in long-term recovery, I have dealt with homelessness, chronic homelessness, I have dealt with addiction, mental health issues,” DePasquale said. “I lost everything, I lost my relationships with my kids, with my family.”

She says she was able to get help thanks to the Shine A Light organization and the LIMA diversion program, which is run by a Nevada court.

“You are only ready when you are truly ready, it took a couple of relapses to really get the hang of being in recovery,” she added.

DePasquale currently has a job as case manager at a homeless resource center.

“Help is always available, you just got to pick up the phone and call, reach out,” she said.

DePasquale is also working to get her life back. “I am just excited to see what the future brings, because I wasn’t sure if I would ever have a future,” she said.

DePasquale also has a recovery team in place in case she relapses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: Man shot in street in west valley
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 dead, 2 hurt in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway...
Exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise
Fire at Horseshoe Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2023.
Clark County FD responds to high-rise fire at Horseshoe Casino
Rattlesnakes have begun to emerge due to warmer temperatures
Watch your step: Rattlesnake season heats up in Southern Nevada

Latest News

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Clark County in dire need of foster parents for teens; Here’s how to help
City turns on splash pads at Las Vegas parks
City turns on water at splash pads at parks across Las Vegas
Report: Hells Angels shoot Vagos motorcycle members on a highway near Las Vegas.
Some charges cut in Las Vegas-area Hells Angels freeway gunfire case
John Rao
Las Vegas police allege man killed by roommate over drug dispute