A hotspot for crime or a historical gem? Neighbors weigh in on future of Huntridge Circle Park in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Huntridge Circle Park is currently boarded up and residents nearby have mixed feelings about what could happen in the future.

“This park is dangerous historically, vagrants and people who experience homelessness are able to stay in the park during the day and forced out at nighttime where they go out and essentially commit crimes,” said Derek Stonebarger.

Stonebarger has lived in the area near park for 20 years. He wants the park to remain closed or open with minimal hours. He said the park is not a safe space.

“We bought our house in 2006, so we’ve been here for quite a while we’ve been there while the park was originally opened it was closed after there was a murder in the park then it was reopened, then my friend an elderly woman was raped beaten and assaulted by someone who broke into her house,” said Stonebarger.

He’s talking about an incident that occurred in 2018 where an 80-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her home. Violent events like this have happened a number of times.

Some neighbors don’t want to see situations like this occur again.

“For our area for our neighborhood, crime is down whenever the park is closed,” said Stonebarger.

However, some people said bringing the park back up and running is imperative to keeping the character of the area alive.

“It’s a historical park in a historic neighborhood with thousands of residents around it was deeded to us back in the 1940′s it was built in 1957 it’s over 3 acres of open green space,” said Davyd Figler.

Figler lives a few blocks away from the park. A resident for over 20 years, Figler has a lot of fond memories and said the park should open back up.

“I actually grew up in the neighborhood and went to junior high school, right down the street from that area and used to go to that park as a kid so it really is a special place,” said Figler.

Figler says with so many renovations and up and coming restaurants, the park is a great addition.

“We got the Huntridge Theater, restaurants, pizza, Winnie and Ethels going to open up the Huntridge Tavern there’s a fantastic barber shop opening up,” said Figler.

The City of Las Vegas says there is no plans for opening at this point.

