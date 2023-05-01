Heavy, black smoke, flames seen near Cheyenne, Lamb
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heavy, black smoke and flames are present at a business in the Las Vegas Valley.
The smoke was spotted near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard in the northeast valley. Wind was carrying the smoke as well.
A representative with Clark County Fire Department said the fire appears to be at a junkyard with “lots of cardboard.”
CCFD said a second alarm has been called to assist with traffic control in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
