Clark County in dire need of foster parents for teens; Here’s how to help

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 continues to report on the shortages and need for foster families across the Las Vegas Valley.

Earlier this year, Clark County held an emergency recruitment in an effort to try and get more foster parents to help fill the urgent need.

Now, there is a dire need not only for families to foster young babies and children, but also to help teenagers in the valley.

At any given time, Clark County says there are between 30 to 40 teens living at Child Haven.

“We started with one and we fell in love with it,” said foster parent Jeff Stoval.

Becoming a foster parent to one turned into six for Stoval.

“A couple of our older kids have moved out and we had extra bedrooms, so we said let’s give it a shot,” said Stoval.

Stoval and his wife have nine children at home, three biological and six foster kids.

“It is great watching the kids getting the help they need to blossom into great individuals,” said Stoval.

Through a private non-profit called SAFY, Stoval went through training to become a foster parent.

“Whether that is through foster care reunification, foster care then adoption, working with therapist or support staff,” said Anya Earl, executive director for SAFY.

SAFY is contracted with Clark County and aims to place kids with more needs in the right homes.

“They have a mental health diagnosis, or the county has identified them as needing additional support services,” said Earl.

According to Early, SAFY is in need of more parents, like Stoval, to open their homes to teenagers.

“They are a scary population to some families because teenagers come with lots of different behaviors,” said Earl.

“A lot of them have never been in steady houses and having good parental supervision, they are able to grow,” said Stoval.

Stoval said through SAFY, he learned how to navigate through the challenges of being a foster parent to teens.

“Play therapy,” said Stoval. “We turned our loft into a large gaming area so we can play video games and I can have one on time where they don’t have to look at me but we can talk.”

SAFY foster parents go through an additional 48-hour training before becoming a foster parent in order to learn how to care for those who require a higher level of care.

To learn more about becoming a SAFY foster parent, click HERE.

