City turns on water at splash pads at parks across Las Vegas

City turns on splash pads at Las Vegas parks(City of Las Vegas/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Here’s some good news for those looking for an inexpensive way to help the kids beat the heat.

According to the city, splash pads at parks across Las Vegas were officially turned on Monday.

The city notes that splash pads are open through Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

According to the city, the water used at the splash pads is “clean, just like tap water at home.”

The city says the water “is recycled the same way as water from our homes; it goes down the drain, to the treatment plant, winds up in Lake Mead and then comes back through the pipes.”

For a full list of splash pads at parks in the city of Las Vegas, visit: https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/News/Blog/Detail/splash-pads

