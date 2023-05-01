Celebrating culture and community at local Israeli Independence Day event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was a celebration of Israel’s young but rich history at the “Celebrate Israel” event in North Las Vegas Sunday.

“I’m here to celebrate the 75th year of Israeli Independence Day! Yom Ha’atzmaut!” said attendee Sari Utschen.

Two local congregations came together for the Israeli Independence Day event at Craig Ranch Park, organized by the ISC Las Vegas Council.

“We used to have the event for a long time at the Venetian on the strip,” said event organizer Adin Boldur with the ISC Las Vegas Council. “And then we wanted to expand and do it outdoor, so we found this park over here, which we’ve been doing for the past 2 or 3 years to my recollection because it’s secure.”

And safety was on the minds of many at this weekend’s events honoring Israeli heritage and the Jewish faith, but attendees said the hired security and strong sense of community around them helped put them at ease.

“I didn’t even notice. It didn’t even bother me. They did check our bags in the front, and it’s a good thing,” said Utschen.

This celebration of Israeli independence has been happening in Las Vegas for more than 15 years, growing and thriving, along with the Israeli and Jewish community in the valley.

“When I moved out here, there were three synagogues. Now there’s 22,” said Utschen. “At one point, we were the fastest growing Jewish community in all of the United States.”

“There’s such a big Jewish community here. It’s really great because Israel’s a desert, and so is Las Vegas,” said attendee Stacey Rains. “The Jewish community here is super strong, super friendly, super welcoming, and super loving and supporting.”

