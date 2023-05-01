Caesars Entertainment to transfer hotel tower from Horseshoe to Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment announced on Monday that the company will transfer a hotel tower from its Horseshoe property over to Paris Las Vegas.

“Guests will soon say ‘au revoir’ to the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas and ‘bonjour’ to the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas,” the company said in a release.

As part of an investment expected to cost over $100 million, Caesars said the new tower at Paris Las Vegas will be dubbed the Versailles Tower.

Caesars Entertainment said the Versailles Tower will feature a new exterior and interior.

The company added that the renovation will introduce 756 redesigned “luxury” guestrooms and a pedestrian bridge to connect the Versailles Tower with the existing Paris resort.

According to the company, the Versailles Tower will feature some of the largest standard rooms on the Las Vegas Strip, starting at 436 square feet.

Rendering of standard room in Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas (Klai Juba World via Caesars Entertainment)

Ceasars Entertainment said select guestrooms in the Versailles Tower will offer new 55-square-foot balconies “with unmatched views of the Strip as part of the renovation.”

According to the release, the guestrooms in the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas are slated for completion in late 2023 with the pedestrian bridge to follow in early 2024.

