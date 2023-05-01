Caesars Entertainment to transfer hotel tower from Horseshoe to Paris Las Vegas

Rendering of Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas
Rendering of Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas(Bergman Walls & Associates via Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment announced on Monday that the company will transfer a hotel tower from its Horseshoe property over to Paris Las Vegas.

“Guests will soon say ‘au revoir’ to the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas and ‘bonjour’ to the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas,” the company said in a release.

As part of an investment expected to cost over $100 million, Caesars said the new tower at Paris Las Vegas will be dubbed the Versailles Tower.

Caesars Entertainment said the Versailles Tower will feature a new exterior and interior.

The company added that the renovation will introduce 756 redesigned “luxury” guestrooms and a pedestrian bridge to connect the Versailles Tower with the existing Paris resort.

According to the company, the Versailles Tower will feature some of the largest standard rooms on the Las Vegas Strip, starting at 436 square feet.

Rendering of standard room in Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas
Rendering of standard room in Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas(Klai Juba World via Caesars Entertainment)

Ceasars Entertainment said select guestrooms in the Versailles Tower will offer new 55-square-foot balconies “with unmatched views of the Strip as part of the renovation.”

According to the release, the guestrooms in the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas are slated for completion in late 2023 with the pedestrian bridge to follow in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway...
Exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: Man shot in street in west valley
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 dead, 2 hurt in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Fire at Horseshoe Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2023.
Clark County FD responds to high-rise fire at Horseshoe Casino
Rattlesnakes have begun to emerge due to warmer temperatures
Watch your step: Rattlesnake season heats up in Southern Nevada

Latest News

Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
winter storm generic
Nevada puts winter storm costs at $10.6M; FEMA help promised
Huntridge Circle Park in Las Vegas
A hotspot for crime or a historical gem? Neighbors weigh in on future of Huntridge Circle Park in Las Vegas
Neighbors weigh in on future of Huntridge Circle Park in Las Vegas