LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House

President Biden is hosting an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is hosting a White House reception Monday evening to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to attend.

Muslims traditionally celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary by geographic location.

Eid al-Fitr began in the U.S. on the evening of April 20 and ended on the evening of April 21.

“We are proud to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in an April 20 statement to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Presidents have held Eid al-Fitr celebrations since the Clinton administration, until President Donald Trump, who didn’t hold formal events but instead released statements marking the holiday. Biden revived the practice last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: Man shot in street in west valley
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 dead, 2 hurt in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway...
Exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise
Fire at Horseshoe Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2023.
Clark County FD responds to high-rise fire at Horseshoe Casino
Rattlesnakes have begun to emerge due to warmer temperatures
Watch your step: Rattlesnake season heats up in Southern Nevada

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders meet at WH May 9
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his...
Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering on copyright fight
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on