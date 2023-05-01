2 suspects face arson charges after setting fires at Las Vegas Strip hotels

Fire at Horseshoe Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2023.
Fire at Horseshoe Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2023.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man and woman face several arson charges after allegedly stealing and setting fires inside three hotels on the Strip April 28, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Amber Crow, 40, faces three counts of first-degree arson, one count of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary of a business. She was being held on $40,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.

Daniel Rodriguez, 21, faces two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of burglary of a business. He was being held on $25,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.

Police and fire responded to the Horseshoe, Flamingo and Caesars Palace that evening for reported fires.

On the 69th floor of the Horseshoe Hotel, a bag was shoved into a Pepsi vending machine and set on fire as well as a burning bag in the elevator lobby and down the hallway. Sprinklers extinguished the fire.

Video surveillance showed a man and woman later identified as Rodriguez and Crow on the elevator at the time and floor of the fire. Authorities got in contact with security at Caesars and learned some bushes near the bus stop there had been set on fire the previous day by suspects matching the two’s description.

At the Flamino’s 24th floor, two more fires were lit Friday morning, police learned, inside trashcans. Video showed Crow in the area of the fire, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested while trying to leave Caesars Palace at 2 a.m. and Crow was arrested a short time later.

Rodriquez, when questioned, denied setting any of the fires but said Crow did set the fires at Horseshoe and Caesars. He said starts fires after they argued, but she does not have any grievances or espouse any extremist ideologies.

Crow said Rodriguez had taken her bag away and set it on fire at the Horseshoe because he was upset with her. She said Rodriguez set all the fires.

Both have hearings Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: Man shot in street in west valley
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 dead, 2 hurt in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway...
Exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise
Fire at Horseshoe Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2023.
Clark County FD responds to high-rise fire at Horseshoe Casino
Rattlesnakes have begun to emerge due to warmer temperatures
Watch your step: Rattlesnake season heats up in Southern Nevada

Latest News

The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an overturned commercial dump...
Nevada State Police investigate fatal crash on I-15 mile marker 60
Heavy smoke near Cheyenne, Lamb on May 1, 2023.
Heavy, black smoke, flames seen near Cheyenne, Lamb
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Clark County in dire need of foster parents for teens; Here’s how to help
America DePasquale is sharing her addiction recovery journey in hopes of helping others.
‘I lost everything’: Recovering addict shares story of hope, helping others in Las Vegas