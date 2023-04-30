Las Vegas police: Man shot in street in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the west valley.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. April 30 near Evergreen Avenue and Upland Boulevard, north of Charleston Boulevard and east of Jones Boulevard. Responding police found a man in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, LVMPD said. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

