Forecast Outlook-4/30/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Daytime temperatures will climb well above seasonal Sunday.

By late morning into the afternoon a low off the coast will help to stir up wind that will stick around for a few days,

Our forecast high is 97 degrees which is two degrees shy of the record.

The wind picks up Monday enough that there is a wind advisory will go into effect. Gusts could reach 50 MPH in our area.

Temperatures Monday begin an downward trend that will see out daytime high drop nearly 27 degrees by Thursday.

Thursday we could also see some rain and thunderstorms for Las Vegas with snow showers at higher elevations as colder air sets up behind the low.

Daytime highs will begin to climb again Friday but the process will be slow.

The UV index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

