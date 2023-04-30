Forecast Outlook-4/30/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The first day of May promises to be windy, dusty and cooler.

A strong low continues to slide down the California coast.

This is the low that will help trigger the stronger winds that will be over our area the next few days.

The wind will pick up enough to create more dust on Monday.

The wind advisory will goes into effect at 9 AM until 11 PM producing gusts up to 50 MPH for our area.

Wind will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday.

The low will start to move inland Tuesday and that will help push temperatures as far down as 68 degrees on Thursday.

Along with the cooler temperatures we have a 40% chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and even a wintery mix at higher elevations.

Could have lingering showers into early Friday.

Next weekend’s temperatures look reasonable, in the low to mid 80′s.

The UV Index for Monday is 8 or very high.

