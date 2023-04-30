Forecast Outlook-4/30/23

A Wind Advisory Goes Into Effect Monday
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The first day of May promises to be windy, dusty and cooler.

A strong low continues to slide down the California coast.

This is the low that will help trigger the stronger winds that will be over our area the next few days.

The wind will pick up enough to create more dust on Monday.

The wind advisory will goes into effect at 9 AM until 11 PM producing gusts up to 50 MPH for our area.

Wind will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday.

The low will start to move inland Tuesday and that will help push temperatures as far down as 68 degrees on Thursday.

Along with the cooler temperatures we have a 40% chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and even a wintery mix at higher elevations.

Could have lingering showers into early Friday.

Next weekend’s temperatures look reasonable, in the low to mid 80′s.

The UV Index for Monday is 8 or very high.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Horseshoe Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2023.
Clark County FD responds to high-rise fire at Horseshoe Casino
Coral Academy Cadence windows as seen on April 28, 2023.
Armed security quits Henderson school job after windows shot out
Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway...
Exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise
Rattlesnakes have begun to emerge due to warmer temperatures
Watch your step: Rattlesnake season heats up in Southern Nevada
Julian Sandoval
Las Vegas police find missing 11-year-old

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/30/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/29/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-4/29/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 4/29-30/2023