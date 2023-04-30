Forecast Outlook-4/29/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The ridge of high pressure that produced daytime temperatures in the upper 90′s Saturday is holding on one more day.

Sunday while in the upper 90′s again we will add a wind component as well with gusts around 30 MPH at times.

A low off the coast will continue to slide south and as it does the winds will get stronger.

Monday a wind advisory will go into effect for the day with gusts forecast to hit 55 MPH in some areas.

By Tuesday our daytime high drops about 10 degrees.

Wednesday the low moves onshore and brings with it even cooler temperatures and possibly some rain.

Thursday there is a 30% chance of valley showers and possibly a few inches of snow in our local mountains above 5000 feet.

By Friday temperatures begin a slow climb into the mid 70′s with next Saturday reaching the low 80′s.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

