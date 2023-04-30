1 dead, 2 hurt in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person died and two others were hurt after an early morning crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday near Durango Drive north of Desert Inn Road. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 2021 Dodge Charger was driving northbound on Durango and was speeding before it lost control, veering off the street and hitting signs, landscaping and a business.

Eventually, police said the car came to a rest on its side in a private driveway near the business. Two people were in the Dodge at the time of the crash and both were taken to University Medical Center. The driver was later pronounced dead, but police said the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the driver once next of kin is notified.

Debris from the crash also hit a pedestrian, according to police, and they suffered minor injuries.

The driver’s death marks the 42nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

