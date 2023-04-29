Las Vegas’ only LGBTQ hotel to bring ‘sense of community’

An LGBTQ hotel is coming to Las Vegas
An LGBTQ hotel is coming to Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:05 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ only LGBTQ+ hotel is set to open in Downtown Las Vegas this summer, with a mission to welcome all and bring “the sense of community and friendliness and intimacy” in a diverse space.

The property off 11th Street, once the Moonlight Hotel in 1965, will open as The Bent Inn and be operated by owners Mark Hunter and Greg Kafka, partners in love and in life.

The forthcoming property will be the only LGBTQ+ property in the Las Vegas Valley. The Blue Moon Hotel closed in 2014 after a twelve-year run at the location off the I-15 and Sahara Avenue.

Hunter and Kafta previously owned and operated Escape and Desert Paradise properties in Palm Springs. The couple relocated to Las Vegas, and were surprised that there was no LGBTQ+ property in existence.

“Las Vegas in general and hotels specifically have done a wonderful job of creating a welcoming environment for everyone. However, you can’t always count on your fellow guests to exude the same kind of welcoming. That’s where The Bent Inn experience thrives. There’s something very special about having a place to call your own,” Kafka said.

The property will have a bar and restaurant, pool, hot tub, outdoor food truck, and 33 rooms with balconies and patios. The property will offer weekend brunch.

The couple plans to preserve the “Vintage Vegas” vibe and have been researching historical details of the property. They join a number of other entrepreneurs in the revival of old motels along Fremont Street and surrounding neighborhoods, with a rainbow-colored light that exudes an homage to neon signs.

“Everything is going to have a mid-century vibe that ties well together, and in a very playful, unique and Vegas ‘fun’,” Hunter said.

The property could open in late-August 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Police investigate homicide near Washington and MLK on April 26, 2023.
Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Justin Pakele
Driver arrested after accused in hit-and-run crash Monday in central Las Vegas
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

Latest News

Pediatric brain infection numbers rose last year
Brain infections in children see recent spike
Local lawmaker pushing legislation to stop catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter possession bill still moving through Nevada Legislature
Firefighters respond to a residence fire in the east valley
Clark County FD, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue respond to east valley home fire
Julian Sandoval
Las Vegas police find missing 11-year-old