Forecast Outlook-4/29/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Daytime temperatures for the weekend is the big story.

High pressure is building in creating the much hotter than normal temperatures.

Daytime highs will be climbing into the upper 90′s for the next few days before we see a major cooling starting Tuesday.

Even with the highs in the upper 90′s they are not record setting but are close enough to threaten the records.

Sunday, a low that is moving in from the coast will create some strong winds that are going to last for several days.

Those winds are a good indicator of the power of this low and the cold air behind it.

Over the seven day forecast we will see our temperatures drop from the upper 90′s to the upper 70′s.

We even have a 20% chance of some showers moving in on Thursday.

The UV index for Saturday is 9 or very high.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.