Clark County FD responds to high-rise fire at Horseshoe Casino

A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 8:50 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a high-rise fire at a casino hotel on The Strip.

According to a release from CCFD, the first engine company arrived to find nothing visible. They met with security, gathered their equipment and headed inside the property. Crews made their way to the 19th floor and found a small fire.

Sprinklers were activated, which kept the fire contained to a small area, and crews extinguished the remainder of the burning material. A second alarm was called due to the notes and the high potential for injury.

A total of 11 engines, three trucks, one heavy rescue, five rescues, four chief officers and two investigators responded for a total of 76 personnel. Some people sought medical attention on scene, but none of them requested transportation to a hospital. There were no reports of firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss amount has been determined.

Clark County Fire would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Community Ambulance and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue for their support at this incident.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Police investigate homicide near Washington and MLK on April 26, 2023.
Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Justin Pakele
Driver arrested after accused in hit-and-run crash Monday in central Las Vegas
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

Latest News

Rattlesnakes have begun to emerge due to warmer temperatures
Watch your step: Rattlesnake season heats up
An LGBTQ hotel is coming to Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ only LGBTQ hotel to bring ‘sense of community’
Pediatric brain infection numbers rose last year
Brain infections in children see recent spike
Local lawmaker pushing legislation to stop catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter possession bill still moving through Nevada Legislature