Clark County FD responds to high-rise fire at Horseshoe Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 8:50 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a high-rise fire at a casino hotel on The Strip.

According to a release from CCFD, the first engine company arrived to find nothing visible. They met with security, gathered their equipment and headed inside the property. Crews made their way to the 19th floor and found a small fire.

Sprinklers were activated, which kept the fire contained to a small area, and crews extinguished the remainder of the burning material. A second alarm was called due to the notes and the high potential for injury.

A total of 11 engines, three trucks, one heavy rescue, five rescues, four chief officers and two investigators responded for a total of 76 personnel. Some people sought medical attention on scene, but none of them requested transportation to a hospital. There were no reports of firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss amount has been determined.

Clark County Fire would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Community Ambulance and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue for their support at this incident.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.