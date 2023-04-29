Clark County FD, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue respond to east valley home fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a building fire at 1405 S. Nellis at approximately 4:15 p.m. on April 28.

According to a CCFD media release, the first engine company on the scene reported heavy fire from the exterior with possible fire on the interior of a two-story, multi-family dwelling. The first company then pulled lines to front of the structure, transitioned to the second floor, started to extinguish the fire, and made their way inside to extinguish the fire completely.

A ladder company went to the roof and cut a ventilation hole to increase visibility and reduce heat. A search of the residence was completed and no victims were found. One person who was outside of the structure prior to the fire department’s arrival was transported to Sunrise Hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

Six engines, two ladder trucks, two rescues, two chief officers, one air resource and the investigators responded for a total of 41 personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss amount has been determined.

