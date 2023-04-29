Catalytic converter possession bill still moving through Nevada Legislature

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Just as catalytic converter thefts continue, so does a push by lawmakers to prevent the crime.

A bill that would make possession of catalytic converters a felony is still alive and moving through the Nevada Legislature.

“I have support of law enforcement. I have support of local businesses. I have support of just regular community members and nonprofits and other people that have been victims to catalytic converter theft,” said Las Vegas Senator Rochelle Nguyen.

The senator is the main sponsor of SB 243. It calls for penalties of between one and five years in prison for possession of catalytic converters, depending on how many someone is caught with. The senator has been talking to key parties such as prosecutors and the scrap industry.

Senator Nguyen says some of her colleagues have been victims, including Assemblywoman Erica Mosca, who represents East Las Vegas. She says the nonprofit Leaders in Training, which helps students who are the first in their families to go to college, was hit by thieves in its own parking lot. Thieves hit a rental vehicle that was going to be used to take students on a field trip. Thieves also hit a car at Mosca’s home.

“I’m very lucky that my husband has a car, that I could pay for a rideshare. But if it happened to somebody else, we know that they would be out of a job or they wouldn’t be able to get their income for the day or their kids to school. And so that’s what I really worry about,” said Mosca.

Thieves steal converters for the precious metals inside that clean a car’s exhaust. Some of the metals can be worth more than gold. Repairs can run a couple of thousand dollars or more for people without insurance.

Senator Nguyen says another hearing is set for Monday at 8 a.m. The bill is expected to go through more committees, possibly work sessions and votes before going to the Governor, if it makes it that far.

