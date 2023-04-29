Animal rescuers helping cat seriously burned after being flicked by cigarette

Animal rescuers in Ohio are helping a cat found seriously burned under a car.
Animal rescuers in Ohio are helping a cat found seriously burned under a car.(Our Farm Sanctuary)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPP CITY, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio animal shelter is helping a cat who has suffered burns on its entire body.

According to Our Farm Sanctuary, a volunteer recently found a badly burned cat hiding under a car.

The team said someone had flicked a cigarette on the cat and the animal caught fire. The volunteer who found the seriously injured cat said they could also smell gasoline or lighter fluid.

Rescuers said they rushed the cat to an animal hospital and it has since been recovering at an area Care Center.

“Big thanks to the Care Center. They have been so good to us and our little hurting boy,” the team shared.

Rescuers have named their little guy Fotis, meaning light, and said he is doing better but they are remaining cautious with his recovery.

“So far things are still looking hopeful. He is continuing with hospitalization and oxygen as we want to exercise caution in his healing process,” the team shared on Friday.

A police officer has reportedly contacted the rescue team and is looking into the incident.

The team advised if anyone wants to help them, they can check on donation options or other assistance needs online.

“Our people are a true family, and we are so grateful,” the team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Coral Academy Cadence windows as seen on April 28, 2023.
Armed security quits Henderson school job after windows shot out
Generic picture of inside a doctor's office.
Doctors say mysterious cluster of brain infections hitting Las Vegas kids
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Woman accused of stealing $100K in cash from man’s Las Vegas hotel room

Latest News

Two-alarm fire reported at Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel
An LGBTQ hotel is coming to Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ only LGBTQ hotel to bring ‘sense of community’
FOX5 Experts: Jeremy Aguero
FOX5 Experts: Jeremy Aguero on A’s move to Las Vegas
FOX5 Experts: Jeremy Aguero
FOX5 Experts: Jeremy Aguero on A's move to Las Vegas
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks