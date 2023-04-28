Woman accused of stealing $100K in cash from man’s Las Vegas hotel room

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A San Francisco woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in cash from a man’s hotel room after he won big on a boxing match bet, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Savanna Cisneros, 27, on Wednesday. She faces a charge of grand larceny and is out on bail, records show.

According to the police report, the alleged victim was celebrating at MGM Grand’s Whiskey Bar on April 9 after he won a bet on a boxing match when he met Cisneros. The two had drinks and eventually got a hotel room, the report said.

Inside a duffel bag, the report says the man had $103,000 in cash, which he was going to take to his car, but Cisneros got upset and accused him of not trusting her around his money.

According to police, the man placed the bag by the bed and went to take a shower. He heard the bag being moved and came back out to his room and saw the bag and Cisneros were gone.

“The amount of time spent inside the suite is consistent with ‘trick rolls’ which commonly occur on Strip and/or properties in the downtown area where those who commit the thefts commonly enter and exit a hotel room immediately after stealing property,” the report states.

A records check of Cisneros revealed she was trespassed from numerous properties in 2022, including the Venetian, Aria, Cosmopolitan, Caesars Palace and Resorts World for prostitution-related crimes.

Cisneros was arrested Wednesday while driving a Mercedes Benz, police said. Her next hearing is June 1.

