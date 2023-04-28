What to know about symptoms, causes of pediatric brain infections on the rise in Southern Nevada

Brain scan
Brain scan(WECT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The recent investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into a cluster of brain abscesses in Las Vegas children means parents and guardians should be wary of the symptoms and causes.

In 2022, the number of brain abscesses in kids tripled in Nevada, rising from an average of four to five a year to 18.

The cause behind the infliction is usually viruses, fungi - and bacteria, usually cited as the most common source according to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The infection spreads from another area of the body, likely an ear, sinus, or dental infection. Children usually at higher risk are those with:

  • Heart disease that is present from birth (congenital)
  • Meningitis
  • Long-term (chronic) middle ear and sinus infections
  • Dental or jaw infections
  • Infections of the face or scalp
  • Head injury or skull fracture
  • Diabetes
  • Treatment for broken neck or post-surgery called traction, which uses pins or screws in the skull to hold the head and neck still
  • Infection of a small tube (shunt) used to drain extra CSF
  • A weak immune system, caused by medicines or health conditions such as HIV

Symptoms vary but usually in babies and children can include fever, bulging of soft spots on the head, abnormal sleepiness, irritability, high-pitched cry, projectile vomiting, and seizures.

A brain abscess can be diagnosed via blood tests, X-ray, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound or other tests.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Police investigate homicide near Washington and MLK on April 26, 2023.
Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Justin Pakele
Driver arrested after accused in hit-and-run crash Monday in central Las Vegas
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

Latest News

NURSING SHORTAGE - VOD - clipped version
Nevada nurses call for changes to bring out-of-state workers, proposal sparks debate
Photo of a strain
Nevada has the highest case count of Candida auris fungus in US
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
CDC: Nevada sees growing threat of Candida auris fungal infections
1 October survivors, veterans call for medical research in MDMA, ‘magic mushrooms’
1 October survivors, veterans call for medical research in MDMA, ‘magic mushrooms’