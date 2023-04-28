Threatened desert tortoises make major recovery after recent rainfall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dozens of desert tortoises were released into the wild north of the Las Vegas Valley, a feat made possible after recent rainfall through the winter and the spring.

Research scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Servicee, the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and Clark County are monitoring this latest release of tortoises with trackers to monitor their progress. The release was a testament to the recovery of the species across Southern Nevada after it was threatened last fall by predators and the drought.

FOX5 told you how coyotes, in search of food, preyed on the threatened tortoises in search of a meal.

“The drought last fall [was] the worst I’ve seen in the 40 years,” said Todd Esque of USGS. “We regularly evaluate their health and their condition, and it was it was not good.”

He added that their eyes would be sunken and their limbs started to get thin.

“That’s a bad sign when you see them like that,” Esque said of the state of monitored tortoises last October, who struggled to find food in the harsh drought conditions. “The rain this last winter and late spring was a real game-changer.”

He said that the tortoises they have seen this year are out foraging and they look “really healthy and active.”

Scientists were confident that there was enough food in the desert for tortoises in research facilities to live on their own, and they will monitor the tortoises for at least the next two years.

Every time we find the tortoise, we collect environmental data as well as behavioral data. One facet of this project that we are translocating tortoises for, is to do foraging observations. Another thing we could be doing is tracking them to see what they are eating every day. We’re also happy to say that there’s a lot of forage availability out here, so a lot for them to eat

The project also answers a bigger question for scientists: As the drought endures for the next few years, can the desert tortoise adapt and survive?

“The research that’s coming out of this project could have implications, help us get a better idea of what habitat quality means for tortoises, and identify what those variables are that maybe conservationists need to specifically look at in order to conserve the species long term,” Doyle said.

Esque said the tortoises are adapting to the changing climate and even changing their diet.

“We had summer rains last year, which are unusual,” he said. “Tortoises ate plants that grew in the summer. Tortoises actually grew in the summer instead of the spring last year.”

“All the tortoises and other wildlife and plants have made it in the desert and evolve to be out here,” Esque added.

There are many things the public can do to protect the desert tortoise, including the following:

Be cautious on roadways.

Stay on paths and do not step on tortoises or their homes.

Pick up litter so tortoises don’t eat trash.

Don’t release pet tortoises or reptiles into the wild.

