Tattoo artists offer free ink to Golden Knights fans ahead of playoff games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are more than just a hockey team, they are a representation of a city, community, and heart of us all.

The team’s inaugural home game was played on October 10, 2017. The first major professional sports team in Las Vegas, the team has proved the doubters wrong.

Fans have always believed in the team, fast forward six years and 267 regular season game wins.

The Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the second round of the tough and grueling Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A tradition in the making, Revolt Studio tattoo artists offered free tattoos ahead of first-round playoff home games at T-Mobile Arena.

Artists from Revolt Studio will be doing free tattoos for 40 to 50 people. Owner Joey Hamilton says he’s been doing this for the first two seasons, and continued the opportunity into the 2022-2023 season.

