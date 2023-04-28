Several Las Vegas nonprofits hosting job fair Saturday

Las Vegas nonprofits hosting job fair Saturday
Las Vegas nonprofits hosting job fair Saturday(FOX5)
By Kazia Doros
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:44 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A job fair to help community members get hired at local nonprofits is being held on Saturday.

The job fair, dubbed “Working for a Purpose,” is designed to help candidates gain new skills and make connections in the workforce.

Some of the nonprofits hiring serve people with disabilities and help with services such as housing stability, early childhood development, sexual violence and abuse support.

The following nonprofit organizations will be interviewing candidates at the hiring event:

1.     Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

2.     Goodwill of Southern Nevada

3.     Habitat for Humanity

4.     HELP of Southern Nevada

5.     HopeLink of Southern Nevada

6.     Opportunity Village

7.     Salvation Army

8.     Signs of HOPE

9.     Sunrise Children’s Foundation

10.  U.S. Vets

11.  Vegas PBS

12.  YMCA of Southern Nevada

“A lot of people complain about society and how things are going the wrong way. I always tell people you can be part of the problem or part of the solution,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Opportunity Village. “If you want to be part of the solution, get a job at a nonprofit because we’re doing that work every single day. making the community better, making the world a little better.”

The “Work with a Purpose” job fair will be held at Opportunity Village’s Oakey Campus from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring copies of their resume. For more information on the event, visit: https://bit.ly/40Odxx7.

