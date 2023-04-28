Raiders take Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson in 1st round of NFL Draft

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders began the work of addressing their anemic defense by selecting Texas A&M edge rusher Tyree Wilson on Thursday with the seventh overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Wilson (6-foot-6, 271 pounds) could boost a pass rush that struggled outside of end Maxx Crosby. The Raiders were 30th last season with 1.6 sacks per game.

Wilson made 14 tackles for loss and sevens sacks last year at Texas A&M, making 10 starts before a foot injury ended his season. He was a second-team AP All-American.

The Raiders, who went 6-11, have plenty of work left over the final two days of the draft. They own five selections in the first 109 picks and 12 overall.

Much of that work will focus on improving a defense that ranked 27th last season in average yardage allowed (365.6) and 26th in scoring average (24.6).

Lucky No. 7 🎰



Welcome to Vegas, Tyree Wilson! pic.twitter.com/xcv8zwSQxc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 28, 2023

