President approves major disaster declaration for Nevada

Federal funding available to those impacted by severe weather(MGN)
By David Kohut
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - President Joe Biden is approving a major disaster declaration after several communities were impacted by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides during March. That includes Douglas, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, and Storey counties.

FEMA has been appointed to coordinate recovery operations. Funding is being made available to state, tribal, and local agencies, as well as some nonprofits for needed repairs. It will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

There could be further emergency funding made available, based on state request and future damage assessments.

