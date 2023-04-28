Police: Quincy man arrested for having sexual contact with horse

Jack Blanke
Jack Blanke(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was arrested early Friday morning after being observed having sexual contact with a horse, according to officials at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said at 12:44 a.m., deputies were patrolling near 4220 Deer Ridge Road in Quincy when they witnessed 40-year-old Jack R. Blanke on the property having sexual contact with a horse.

Police said they arrested Blanke on the charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

Blanke remains lodged in the Adams County Jail.

