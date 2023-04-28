Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck by a vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Police investigate homicide near Washington and MLK on April 26, 2023.
Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Justin Pakele
Driver arrested after accused in hit-and-run crash Monday in central Las Vegas
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

Latest News

Coral Academy Cadence windows as seen on April 28, 2023.
Armed security quits Henderson school job after windows shot out
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip is seen in this file photo.
MGM Resorts to host housekeeping hiring event for Las Vegas Strip properties
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May