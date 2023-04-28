Nevada bill would increase punishment for those who assault healthcare providers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature on Friday debated a bill that would increase punishment for anyone who assaults a healthcare provider while they are working or at a healthcare facility.

SB289, if passed, would amend the law for anyone who assaults a healthcare provider to include a behavior analyst, assistant behavior analyst, behavior technician, mental health technician, public safety officer at a healthcare facility, or a participant in a program of training to provide emergency medical services.

It would also enhance the penalties for anyone found guilty of assaulting such persons at a healthcare facility even if the victim was not providing healthcare services at the time.

Such assaults would be considered a category B felony punishable by one to six years in prison and/or a fine of no more than $5,000.

