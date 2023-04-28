MGM Resorts to host housekeeping hiring event for Las Vegas Strip properties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is seeking to fill several hundred positions at its Las Vegas properties during a housekeeping hiring event on May 2.

MGM Resorts says it is looking to hire for guest room attendant positions at its properties across the Las Vegas Strip.

The in-person hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MGM Resorts Career Center, 840 Grier Drive.

Interviews will be conducted at the event and in some cases, jobs will be offered on the spot, the company said.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Interested candidates are invited to register and submit applications in advance.

For more information, visit careers.mgmresorts.com.

