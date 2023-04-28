Las Vegas police searching for missing 11-year-old

Julian Sandoval
Julian Sandoval(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail has asked for the public’s help finding Julian Sandoval, age 11.

Julian may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen Friday at about 2:30 p.m. near Sahara/Treeline in Las Vegas.

He eas last seen wearing a gray shirt, black Nike sweatpants on a gray bike.

Anyone with information regarding Julian and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Police investigate homicide near Washington and MLK on April 26, 2023.
Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Justin Pakele
Driver arrested after accused in hit-and-run crash Monday in central Las Vegas
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

Latest News

Firefighters respond to a residence fire in the east valley
Clark County FD, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue respond to east valley home fire
Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway...
Exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise
Cybersecurity
Diocese of Las Vegas targeted by hackers in March
Las Vegas DEA seizes 50 pounds of meth
Las Vegas DEA seizes approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine