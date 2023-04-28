Las Vegas police searching for missing 11-year-old

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail has asked for the public’s help finding Julian Sandoval, age 11.

Julian may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen Friday at about 2:30 p.m. near Sahara/Treeline in Las Vegas.

He eas last seen wearing a gray shirt, black Nike sweatpants on a gray bike.

Anyone with information regarding Julian and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

