Las Vegas police looking for Westside armed robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to Las Vegas police, two suspects robbed a Westside business at gunpoint on April 8.

A media release from LVMPD said that the two men shown robbed a business near the 4000 block of W. Desert Inn Rd. at approximately 10:18 a.m. One suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5′10″ to 6′ tall, wearing a black baseball hat, a black, red & white jacket with a red hood, dark pants, a black backpack, black and white shoes and a black COVID mask.

The other suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5′10″ to 6′ tall, wearing a black beanie, a yellow shirt, dark pants, black shoes, and a black COVID mask.

These two men are wanted in connection with an April 8 armed robbery (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.