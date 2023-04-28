Las Vegas DEA seizes approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine

Las Vegas DEA seizes 50 pounds of meth
Las Vegas DEA seizes 50 pounds of meth(DEA - Las Vegas District Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas DEA agents participated with other law enforcement officials in an arrest that yielded approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a media release from the DEA, on April 26 agents in the Las Vegas District Office received information about a drug trafficking courier suspected to be in the Las Vegas Valley area. Investigators found the suspect, Manuel Efrain Manzanares, 26, of Salinas, CA, parked in a local business lot and took him into custody without incident.

During a search of Manzanares’ vehicle, investigators seized one handgun, a small quantity of cocaine, and obtained information regarding a hotel room Manzanares was using. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and seized approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine found in two duffel bags.

Manzanares was charged with drug trafficking over 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the uniformed controlled substance act. Task Force Officers from FBI Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NV State Police Investigations Division, NV Highway Patrol, NV Gaming Control Board and Hotel Security assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while boyfriend that shot her is on the run
Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas named No. 2 top moving destination in US
Police investigate homicide near Washington and MLK on April 26, 2023.
Man shot, killed after altercation in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Justin Pakele
Driver arrested after accused in hit-and-run crash Monday in central Las Vegas
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Coroner IDs woman shot, killed while walking in south Las Vegas

Latest News

Boaters were already taking advantage of the higher water levels and good weather at Hemenway...
An exciting weekend ahead for boaters as Lake Mead water levels are on the rise
Cybersecurity
Diocese of Las Vegas targeted by hackers in March
Coral Academy Cadence windows as seen on April 28, 2023.
Armed security quits Henderson school job after windows shot out
New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip is seen in this file photo.
MGM Resorts to host housekeeping hiring event for Las Vegas Strip properties