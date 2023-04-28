Las Vegas DEA seizes approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas DEA agents participated with other law enforcement officials in an arrest that yielded approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a media release from the DEA, on April 26 agents in the Las Vegas District Office received information about a drug trafficking courier suspected to be in the Las Vegas Valley area. Investigators found the suspect, Manuel Efrain Manzanares, 26, of Salinas, CA, parked in a local business lot and took him into custody without incident.

During a search of Manzanares’ vehicle, investigators seized one handgun, a small quantity of cocaine, and obtained information regarding a hotel room Manzanares was using. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and seized approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine found in two duffel bags.

Manzanares was charged with drug trafficking over 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the uniformed controlled substance act. Task Force Officers from FBI Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NV State Police Investigations Division, NV Highway Patrol, NV Gaming Control Board and Hotel Security assisted with the investigation.

