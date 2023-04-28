Knights fans navigate through sea of orange cones en route to The Fortress

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the big showdown at T-Mobile Arena Thursday night came big traffic backups. These Stanley Cup Playoffs are coinciding with extensive roadwork on and around The Strip.

“As a local, it’s tough to get down to the Strip anyway,” Knights fan Kat Thomas lamented. “So (the construction) does make it more difficult.”

It’s not just gameday that causes traffic-induced headaches for locals.

“As a UNLV student, it definitely affects my regular day,” Jackson Lee explained. “I end up having to take Flamingo or going another route instead of just going on Tropicana to I-15.”

Lee and Brennan Lonnquist, another UNLV student, see the light at the end of the tunnel of all this construction, though.

“I think it’s essential with how many people are coming here,” Lonnquist said. “It does make my day-to-day kind of tough, but hopefully it will be done soon so I can not drive 50 minutes from Northwest Vegas to UNLV.”

Paving in anticipation for November’s Formula One race has been going on for much of April, shutting down all but only a few lanes on parts of The Strip. Meanwhile, the “Dropicana” project is causing even more backups just blocks away from T-Mobile Arena.

Knights fans who talked with FOX5 Thursday night are looking forward to the fruits of that construction.

“We’ve got a lot of really good, awesome stuff coming to town,” Lonnquist said. “We’ve got F1 coming. We’ve got the A’s coming, hopefully.”

“I think the F1 is going to be great for the city.” Teri Schnitzler said. “I think it’s awesome. So that’ll be worth the traffic and construction.”

“It’s going to be worth it,” Lee opined. “But right now, I feel it.”

