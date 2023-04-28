Gordon Biersch to close Las Vegas location open since 1997

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A longtime Las Vegas brewery is closing its doors this weekend after nearly 26 years.

The Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant on Paradise Road will close its doors on Sunday, a representative for SPB Hospitality confirmed to FOX5 on Friday morning.

According to SPB Hospitality, the location opened its doors in August of 1997.

SPB Hospitality provided the below statement on the closure:

“We continually review our restaurant portfolio performance. This closure is a strategic decision based solely on business demands. We appreciate the support of our valued guests and employees over these many years.”

