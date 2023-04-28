Golden Knights announce ticket info for 2nd-round of playoff home games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After defeating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in Thursday night’s Game 5, the Golden Knights are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As a result, the Golden Knights on Friday announced on-sale information for the team’s home games during the upcoming second-recond series.

The Golden Knights will face the winner of the Los Angeles Kings-Edmonton Oilers series, the team said. The dates and times of the series will be determined by the NHL once the series concludes.

According to the team, Golden Knights full season ticket holders, as part of their annual membership agreement, automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena.

These ticket holders will receive information on second-round playoff ticket pricing, additional first-round ticket purchase options and parking the morning of April 28 via email, the team said.

Following a series of full and partial member presale opportunities, the Golden Knights say a limited number of single-game tickets for the second-round playoff series will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m. at nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets/playoff-tickets.

Please note that purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days, the team notes.

