Forecast Outlook- 4/28/2023

Feeling Like June This Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures are on the rise this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the Las Vegas Valley. Cooler air returns next week with more wind and shower chances.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a forecast high of 96° in Las Vegas. Sunday will be the hottest day at 97° with a few clouds passing through. Along with the heat, the breeze will be increasing during the afternoon with gusts in the 30 mph range.

The strongest wind will pick up on Monday with gusts in the 40 mph range possible around the Las Vegas Valley. Along with the wind, temperatures will begin on fall with a forecast high of 90° in Las Vegas.

Clouds will continue to pass through Tuesday and Wednesday with gusty wind at times. Cooler air moving in will bring temperatures down to 81° on Tuesday and 76° Wednesday. An area of low pressure spinning over California brings the potential for some showers around Southern Nevada on Thursday with highs in the mid to low 70s.

