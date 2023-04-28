Driver accused of DUI after crash with motorcycle in northwest Las Vegas

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:18 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a driver was accused of DUI after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday morning in the northwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:38 a.m. near Craig and Rancho.

LVMPD says a white BMW rear-ended a stopped motorcycle at the intersection.

According to police, the motorcyclist was tossed off his vehicle into the roadway as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower extremities.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and is believed to be impaired, according to authorities.

Traffic in the area was temporarily shut down while police investigated.

No further information was provided.

