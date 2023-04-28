Diocese of Las Vegas targeted by hackers in March

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas gave an update Friday that it had been the target of a recent cybersecurity incident.

On March 12, the diocese discovered a cybersecurity incident had impacted its IT systems. Law enforcement was notified.

Third-party cybersecurity experts were reached out to in an effort to assess, contain and remediate the incident, the church said.

Sensitive information of the church’s volunteers, parishioners, donors, and other stakeholders was potentially exposed.

“While the investigation did not find any instances of fraud or identity theft that have occurred as a result of this incident, the diocese is providing this notice out of an abundance of caution,” a statement from the diocese read.

If you believe you may have been affected by this incident or have any questions, please contact the dedicated call center established by the diocese for your convenience at 1-833-570-3056 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, to obtain more information on how you can protect your information.

