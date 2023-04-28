CHP uses spike strip to stop suspects in $8,000+ Gardnerville cigarette theft

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) -The California Highway Patrol used spike strips Thursday to stop suspects who stole more than $8,000 worth of cigarettes from a Gardnerville casino, the CHP said.

It started at about 11:05 a.m. on California 88 in Alpine County near the Upper Emigrant Trail. A CHP officer saw a gray van approaching from the opposite direction that she clocked at 86 mph.

The van did not stop when she turned on the lights and the van sped up to 95 mph. It turned right onto northbound California 89 and sped up again, the CHP said.

About that time the radio told officers to be on the look out for a gray van involved in a theft from the Wa She Shu Casino in Gardnerville. Other units were called in, including air support, the CHP said.

The van reached speeds of 102 mph, the CHP said. Officers set up spike strips that deflated the van’s two front tires and the vehicle stopped at California 89 and Blitzen Road.

The right front passenger got out and ran but was caught. Three passengers in the van were also arrested.

The CHP arrested Ali Tali Garry-Muhammad, 22, and Herbert Walter Kinchen, 23, both of Oakland; Isaiah Christopher Jennings, 22, of Roseville and Antione Dewayne Ellis, 21 of Inglewood on organized retail theft charges.

